America’s National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Published July 18, 2017 at 3:01 AM PDT
GM's Aerotrain at the National Railroad Museum
Tom Wilmer
/

Join Jacqueline Frank Executive Director of the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mandated by Congress it’s the only National Railroad Museum in America. 

A sampler of the museum rolling stock includes “Big Boy” the world’s largest steam locomotive; Pullman cars, GG-1 America’s most famous electric locomotive; and the captivating aerodynamic “Aerotrain” built by General Motors and unveiled in 1955.

School field trip kids captivated by the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Credit Tom Wilmer
School field trip kids captivated by the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin
