America’s National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Join Jacqueline Frank Executive Director of the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mandated by Congress it’s the only National Railroad Museum in America.

A sampler of the museum rolling stock includes “Big Boy” the world’s largest steam locomotive; Pullman cars, GG-1 America’s most famous electric locomotive; and the captivating aerodynamic “Aerotrain” built by General Motors and unveiled in 1955.

Credit Tom Wilmer School field trip kids captivated by the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin

