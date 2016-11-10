Pearl Harbor’s Pacific Aviation Museum--a visit with Historian and Executive Director

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii at Pacific Aviation Museum with Executive Director Kenneth DeHoff, and Historian Burl Burlington. The Ford Island museum is a showcase of aviation history from biplanes to modern jet fighters. Aircraft from WWII through the Viet Nam war era are housed in old military hangers, still showing machine gun bullet-hole scars from the December 7th 1941 Japanese aircraft attacks.

In addition to an array of U.S. fighters and bombers, there’s also a restored Japanese Mitsubishi on display.

The museum also features historic civil aviation ephemera including Pan American Airways, United, and American Airlines’ longtime relationship with Oahu and Hawaii.

Located just steps from the USS Arizona Memorial and the USS Missouri battleship, numerous Pearl Harbor 75th remembrance events are scheduled at the Aviation Museum the first two weeks in December.

Credit Thomas Wilmer Restored Japanese Mitsubishi fighter on display at Pacific Aviation Museum

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Credit SATW Foundation

Linkedin