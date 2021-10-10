-
Marge Calhoun was a legend in the surfing world. A resident of Morro Bay before her death in early September, Calhoun was one of the sport’s early…
-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii at Pacific Aviation Museum with Executive Director Kenneth DeHoff, and…
-
The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu on the island of Oahu first opened its doors back in 1891. The museum is Hawaii’s preeminent place to…
-
The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is located at Battery Randolph, a former coastal artillery fortification in the heart of Waikiki. At Schofield Barracks, an…