A visit to the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii and Tropic Lightning at Schofield Barracks

The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is located at Battery Randolph, a former coastal artillery fortification in the heart of Waikiki. At Schofield Barracks, an active military base north of Pearl Harbor, Tropic Lightning Museum showcases the 25th Infantry’s history, along with Schofield Barracks history.

Schofield Barracks' Tropic Lightning Museum includes an engaging display detailing the December 7th attack on Pearl Harbor, which included crippling aerial attacks by the Japanese on Schofield Barracks and nearby Wheeler Army Airfield.

Battery Randolph was constructed in 1911 as a first line of defense against naval attack. Today the repurposed fort serves as the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii (open to the public, admission free). Join Ian Frazier and Kathleen Ramsden as they take us on an audio tour of the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii and Tropic Lightning Museum at Schofield Barracks on Oahu.

Credit Thomas Wilmer U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii

Credit Thomas Wilmer Fort Randolph artillery model on display at U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii

Credit Thomas Wilmer WWII U.S. and Japanese tanks on display in front of U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii in Waikiki

