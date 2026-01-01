Grace Cleary hosts Citizen Sound on KCBX every other Sunday night from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., alternating with Steve Jenkins. She is passionate about sharing an eclectic blend of independent artists from around the world celebrating music that goes against the grain.

The only bumper sticker that Grace has ever put on her car beams “KCBX 90.1 San Luis Obispo.” Since her days hosting a psychedelic rock show on Cal Poly’s KCPR, Grace has been inspired by the range of music that comes out of KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Grace is a creative chemist with ongoing pursuits including surfing, working in a wine lab, directing MicroHorrors Film Festival movies, and volunteering at the Diva Cup Women's Surf Competition.

You can contact Grace at grace@kcbx.org.