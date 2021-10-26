The Reluctant Therapist: Breaking the cycles of sexual assault and intimate partner violence
Sexual assault and intimate partner violence can be greatly reduced with an intense investment in sex education, healthy modeling and ongoing conversations. In this week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, host Elizabeth Barrett welcomes Janae Sargent from Illumina Alliance. The two talk about what can be done to increase overall access to relationship and communication skills — helping to bring an end to gender and power-based violence.