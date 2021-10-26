© 2021 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Reluctant Therapist: Breaking the cycles of sexual assault and intimate partner violence

Published October 26, 2021 at 3:18 PM PDT

Sexual assault and intimate partner violence can be greatly reduced with an intense investment in sex education, healthy modeling and ongoing conversations. In this week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, host Elizabeth Barrett welcomes Janae Sargent from Illumina Alliance. The two talk about what can be done to increase overall access to relationship and communication skills — helping to bring an end to gender and power-based violence.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
