Strong committed relationships are the key to good mental health and cultural well-being - but achieving these essential connections is often challenging and elusive. What is the state of love, marriage and family in the 21st century? Listen to a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, and Stephanie Coontz, Director of Research and Public Education at the Council on Contemporary Families, Professor Emerita at The Evergreen State College and author of seven books on marriage and family life, including The Way We Never Were: American Families and the Nostalgia Trap and Marriage, A History: How Love Conquered Marriage.