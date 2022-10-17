A New Life Rises - Bob's Well Bread

After a satisfying and successful 32 years in the entertainment industry, Bob Oswaks found himself in an unexpected career transition. With an interest in the therapeutic benefits of baking, encouragement from some influential friends and a love for the Santa Ynez Valley - Bob's Well Bread of Los Alamos was born. Tune in Tuesday at 2 p (pst) to KCBX.ORG for an inspiring conversation about the joy of discovering new talents, paths and lives.

Air Date 10-18-22