A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

A Story of healing with EMDR Therapy

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM PST

Tune in for a conversation about one man's successful journey from trauma to recovery utilizing, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, or EMDR. Michael Baldwin spent years struggling with the effects of a devastating childhood before finding a compelling clinician and the powerful healing powers of EMDR. His healing was so profound, Michael co-authored a book with EMDR therapist and expert, Dr, Deborah Korn - Every Memory Deserves Respect: EMDR, The Proven Trauma Therapy with the Power to Heal. Both authors will join in to share their unique perspectives.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
