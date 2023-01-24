A Story of healing with EMDR Therapy

Tune in for a conversation about one man's successful journey from trauma to recovery utilizing, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, or EMDR. Michael Baldwin spent years struggling with the effects of a devastating childhood before finding a compelling clinician and the powerful healing powers of EMDR. His healing was so profound, Michael co-authored a book with EMDR therapist and expert, Dr, Deborah Korn - Every Memory Deserves Respect: EMDR, The Proven Trauma Therapy with the Power to Heal. Both authors will join in to share their unique perspectives.

Air Date: 1-24-23