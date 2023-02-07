Psychiatry still has no cure for Mental Illness
Psychiatry still has no cure for Mental Illness
It's been 200 years of trial and error and error and error and the helping professions have yet to find a cure for mental illness. Symptoms may be reduced but true and lasting healing has been elusive. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and Dr. Andrew Scull about his upcoming book, "Desperate Remedies: Psychiatry's Turbulent Quest to Cure Mental Illness.