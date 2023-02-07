Psychiatry still has no cure for Mental Illness

It's been 200 years of trial and error and error and error and the helping professions have yet to find a cure for mental illness. Symptoms may be reduced but true and lasting healing has been elusive. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and Dr. Andrew Scull about his upcoming book, "Desperate Remedies: Psychiatry's Turbulent Quest to Cure Mental Illness.