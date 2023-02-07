© 2023 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published February 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM PST

Psychiatry still has no cure for Mental Illness

It's been 200 years of trial and error and error and error and the helping professions have yet to find a cure for mental illness. Symptoms may be reduced but true and lasting healing has been elusive. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and Dr. Andrew Scull about his upcoming book, "Desperate Remedies: Psychiatry's Turbulent Quest to Cure Mental Illness.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
