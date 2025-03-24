Best of: Is Birthing Instinctual or a Medical Emergency?

Tune is for a conversation with Dr. Stu Fischbein about the current state of the birthing business and his over 36 years of experience as first, a Cedars-Sinai trained OB - GYN and moving into a midwife supported and home birthing model of delivery. Dr. Stu recently stopped practicing community based birthing, focusing now on teaching and sharing his skills. According to Dr. Stu - "when you end up meddling with birth, you end up needing technology."

Hear this best of conversation Tuesday from 2-3pm on KCBX