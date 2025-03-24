© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Best of: Is Birthing Instinctual or a Medical Emergency?

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published March 24, 2025 at 11:52 AM PDT
Tune is for a conversation with Dr. Stu Fischbein about the current state of the birthing business and his over 36 years of experience as first, a Cedars-Sinai trained OB - GYN and moving into a midwife supported and home birthing model of delivery. Dr. Stu recently stopped practicing community based birthing, focusing now on teaching and sharing his skills. According to Dr. Stu - "when you end up meddling with birth, you end up needing technology."

Hear this best of conversation Tuesday from 2-3pm on KCBX

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
