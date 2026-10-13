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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Challenge to finding Good Mental Health Care

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published October 13, 2026 at 2:17 PM PDT
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Tune in for a conversation about the current state of different mental health care modalities and why finding relief and healing can be so challenging. Guest Dr. Kelly Moreno, will share his insights over decades as a practicing clinician in a variety of settings, as well as his work at Cal Poly, SLO as the Director and instructor in the Masters of Psychology program. Let's discuss the many different roads to wellness and how an individual can find the best care for their concerns.

Listen Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett