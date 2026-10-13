The Challenge to finding Good Mental Health Care

Tune in for a conversation about the current state of different mental health care modalities and why finding relief and healing can be so challenging. Guest Dr. Kelly Moreno, will share his insights over decades as a practicing clinician in a variety of settings, as well as his work at Cal Poly, SLO as the Director and instructor in the Masters of Psychology program. Let's discuss the many different roads to wellness and how an individual can find the best care for their concerns.

Listen Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX

