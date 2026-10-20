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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Marriage in the 21st Century with American Historian and Author Stephanie Coontz

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:00 PM PDT
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Tune in for a Conversation with Author, Researcher and Historian Stephanie Coontz about the role of marriage in society and where we are today based on her latest book- For Better and Worse: The ComplicAted Past and Challenging Future for Marriage, and her most recent article, The Surprising History of Marriage - and What it Means for Modern Relationships (Next Big Idea Club Magazine, 2026-06-18).

Listen Tuesdays from 1-2 P.M. on KCBX

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett