Marriage in the 21st Century with American Historian and Author Stephanie Coontz

Tune in for a Conversation with Author, Researcher and Historian Stephanie Coontz about the role of marriage in society and where we are today based on her latest book- For Better and Worse: The ComplicAted Past and Challenging Future for Marriage, and her most recent article, The Surprising History of Marriage - and What it Means for Modern Relationships (Next Big Idea Club Magazine, 2026-06-18).

Listen Tuesdays from 1-2 P.M. on KCBX