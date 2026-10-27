Retirement Health Plans are Complex - HICAP counselors are Magic

Tune in for a conversation with Scott Smith-Cooke, volunteer with Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) about the many options for health care plans and the secrets for navigating through the system successfully. HICAP is a free program available to all as part of the Area Agency on Aging. It's never too early to be planning for a healthy retirement. Help is just a phone call away.

Listen and participate live Tuesdays from 1-2 P.M. on KCBX