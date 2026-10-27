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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Retirement Health Plans are Complex - HICAP counselors are Magic

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:13 PM PDT
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Tune in for a conversation with Scott Smith-Cooke, volunteer with Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) about the many options for health care plans and the secrets for navigating through the system successfully. HICAP is a free program available to all as part of the Area Agency on Aging. It's never too early to be planning for a healthy retirement. Help is just a phone call away.

Listen and participate live Tuesdays from 1-2 P.M. on KCBX

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett