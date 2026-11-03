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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Wilderness is the Way Home to Self - Find Your Wild in "The Bob"

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:18 PM PST
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Tune in for a conversation with Clifford Kipp, Executive Director of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation and former Senior Regional Director of the Montana Conservation Corps, about his 20+ years of service to the natural world and creating a life that supports the collective good and personal well-being. And about the many, varied, volunteer opportunities available to get anyone interested out into "The Bob" to share the wonderment of a world under the big sky and endless stars.

Listen Tuesdays at 1 P.M. on KCBX

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett