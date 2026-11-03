Wilderness is the Way Home to Self - Find Your Wild in "The Bob"

Tune in for a conversation with Clifford Kipp, Executive Director of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation and former Senior Regional Director of the Montana Conservation Corps, about his 20+ years of service to the natural world and creating a life that supports the collective good and personal well-being. And about the many, varied, volunteer opportunities available to get anyone interested out into "The Bob" to share the wonderment of a world under the big sky and endless stars.

Listen Tuesdays at 1 P.M. on KCBX