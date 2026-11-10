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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Honoring Military Veterans

By Elizabeth Barrett
Published November 10, 2026 at 2:09 PM PST
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Tune in for a conversation military veterans Chas and Liz Ruth about their years of service and the lives of military families who pass down their legacy and dedication to country from generation to generation. Although only 7% of the American population serves in the military, according to Army recruiters, the U.S. military functions heavily as a "family business," as roughly 70%-80% of all current military recruits have an immediate or extended family member who served before them. Even those relatives who do not directly serve become part of the military experience in support of their family member.

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A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
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Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett