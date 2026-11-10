Honoring Military Veterans

Tune in for a conversation military veterans Chas and Liz Ruth about their years of service and the lives of military families who pass down their legacy and dedication to country from generation to generation. Although only 7% of the American population serves in the military, according to Army recruiters, the U.S. military functions heavily as a "family business," as roughly 70%-80% of all current military recruits have an immediate or extended family member who served before them. Even those relatives who do not directly serve become part of the military experience in support of their family member.

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