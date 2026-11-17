Tune in for a conversation with Caleb Nichols the first queer poet laureate of San Luis Obispo County about his tenure sharing his prose and inspirations. Caleb's poems have appeared in the New England Review, Poetry Wales, and many other places. Caleb is the author of Lithic: A Hyperballad, winner of the 2024 Harbor Editions Laureate Prize and the editor of You & i Are Earth: Poems of the Queer Pastoral.

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