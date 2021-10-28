Connecting employees with employers

Good jobs are critical to pay the bills, but they are also a defining aspect of our identity. It’s the example we set for our children and part of how we contribute to the world. We spend so much of our time at work, it is important that our work-life aligns with our interests and values. Individuals should find work that utilizes their strengths and skills. So, what programs exist to help people find great job opportunities in our local economy, build the skills that employers will pay for, and gain work experience to launch or advance careers and earn a living wage?

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Allison Schiavo from America’s Job Center of California and Eckerd Connects, and Dawn Boulanger, Director, the Workforce Development Board with the County of San Luis Obispo. They will discuss how they work to connect employees with employers and provide a range of career services and pathways to support adults, dislocated workers, and youth ages 16 and older.

Broadcast date: 10/28/21

