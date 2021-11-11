A Legacy of Service, Hope for the Future

Disabled Veterans (DAV) provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. With almost 1,300 chapters and 1.3 million members across the country, Disabled Veterans empower our nation’s heroes and their families by helping to provide the resources they need and ensuring our nation keeps the promises made to them. DAV is also a leader in connecting veterans with meaningful employment, hosting job fairs, and providing resources to ensure they have the opportunity to participate in the American Dream their sacrifices have made possible.

In recognition of Veterans Day, join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the Disabled Veterans (DAV) in Santa Maria, Joseph Skoda, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Commander, Chapter 82, Joseph Moseley, Department California, Sr. Vice Commander, and Robert Graves, Department California, Director of Operations. They will discuss how the DAV ensures that veterans have the opportunity to participate in the American Dream their sacrifices have made possible. You are invited to listen and learn, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 11/11/21

