Protecting the Heritage of the Central Coast

For more than 40 years, local community members and elected leaders along California’s Central Coast have advocated for the establishment of a national marine sanctuary. The first tribally nominated sanctuary, the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would preserve marine and cultural resources along 140 miles of Central California coastline, is estimated to generate $23 million in economic activity and create 600 new jobs, and would safeguard the Central Coast from offshore oil expansion and other threats.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Violet Sage Walker, Chairwoman, Northern Chumash Tribal Council, and P.J. Webb, Public Interest Attorney, Advisor to the Northern Chumash Tribal Council They will discuss how the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary has the potential to help to address the global biodiversity crisis and accelerate nature-based solutions through inclusive partnerships and collaboration among federal, state and local governments, and California Native American Tribes.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 12/2/21

