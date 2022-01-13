Celebrating Jewish culture through film

For 12 years, the dream of The San Luis Obispo (SLO) Jewish Film Festival has been to share with our neighbors a broad spectrum of movies that celebrate the diversity of the Jewish experience. Short films, dramas, comedies, and documentary gems from all over the world to bring us stories that remind us of our shared humanity. More than great films, the festival brings participants intimate filmmaker conversations and lively discussions with community partners. You don’t have to be Jewish to join the celebration and celebrate Jewish culture, this film festival has something for everyone.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with Muara Johnston, Co-Director of the SLO Jewish Film Festival, and Bobby Naimark, Manager for the Jewish Community Center-Federation of San Luis Obispo, as they talk about the upcoming SLO Jewish Film Festival, a unique cultural experience on California’s Central Coast - celebrating Jewish life, community, and films.

Broadcast date: 1/13/22

