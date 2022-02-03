Celebrating Black History

Black History Month, occurring annually in February, is a time when the U.S. honors the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation. Starting in the US in 1926, the celebration was conceived by historian Carter G Woodson who proposed marking a time to honor African Americans and raise awareness of Black history. Several other countries, including the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, celebrate Black History Month as well.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as we celebrate Black History Month. Guests will include San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student and AmeriCorps VIP Fellow with the Cal Poly Black Academic Excellence Center (BAEC), Audre Smikle. They will discuss the importance of Black History Month and talk about current and future efforts to raise up Black voices in our community.

Broadcast date: 2/3/22

between 1-2 pm

