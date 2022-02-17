The local Jewish community is proud to host the second Jewish Festival of Learning, along with Hillel, AEPi, and the JCC-Federation. The festival and conference is in part a response to an attack on the local Jewish fraternity last year, which was defaced with a swastika, a mark of hate on the doorpost, but it is also in part a response to the heightened insecurity Jews feel in our country.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Bobby Naimark, Manager of the Jewish Community Center (JCC) Federation of San Luis Obispo, and Rabbi Micah Hyman, Executive Director of San Luis Obispo Hillel. They will discuss the upcoming Second Jewish Learning Festival and the opportunity it offers for the community at large to participate in understanding the long history of antisemitism and how it impacts our entire society.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 2/17/22

