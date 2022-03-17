Meeting our region’s biggest challenges demands new approaches, outside-the-box ideas, and continuous inspiration for local leaders who know our community best. This is the impetus behind the newly formed organization Building a Better SLO, created to bring new information, ideas, and inspiration to San Luis Obispo, equipping our community to discuss, debate, and re-imagine our built environment for the future.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests on the Steering Committee for Building a Better SLO, Andy Pease, Council Member for the City of San Luis Obispo, and architect and principal at In Balance Green Consulting, and Jim Duffy, President of TEN OVER STUDIO, an architecture, landscape architecture, interior design firm based in San Luis Obispo. Also joining them will be special guest, Moey Newbold, formerly with Central Oregon LandWatch. They will discuss why Building a Better SLO is needed, and their plans to bring outside experts to share their experiences with the public and professionals in our community with a focus on the quality of development and growth in our region.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

