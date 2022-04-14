Celebrating Arab American Heritage

Nearly four million Americans trace their roots to an Arab country. In 2017, recognizing there is an inaccurate image of Arabs in the U.S., the Arab American Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative to provide an alternative narrative. Today, National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) is celebrated in April, with the help of a grass-roots network of more than 250 Arab American volunteers in 26 states who work to further the initiative.

Join host Lata Murti as we honor National Arab American Heritage Month. She will speak with members of the Arab American community on the Central Coast, Farah Al-Nakib, Assistant Professor in the History Department at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), San Luis Obispo, Sandra Sarrouf, Founder and Director of Cultural Creations, and Cuesta student, Rola Elbarbary. They will discuss Arab American heritage and culture and pay tribute to the contributions of Arab Americans and Arabic-speaking Americans.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 4/14/22

