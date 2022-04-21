Can offshore energy become a reality on the Central Coast?

Offshore wind energy is the clean and renewable energy obtained by taking advantage of the force of the wind that is produced on the high seas, where it reaches a higher and more constant speed than on land due to the absence of barriers. How do these wind farms work? And what is their potential to provide energy for California’s Central Coast?

To celebrate Earth Day 2022, please join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Benjamin Ruttenberg, Associate Professor in the Biological Sciences Department at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), and the Director of the Center for Coastal Marine Sciences, and Yi-Hui Wang, Postdoctoral Researcher in the Biological Sciences Department at Cal Poly. They will discuss the future and possibility of offshore wind energy on the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 4/21/22

