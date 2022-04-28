A growing coalition of government, education, and industry partners led by REACH, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP), and Economic Development Collaborative (EDC) has united to accelerate the Central Coast’s aerospace technology corridor and create thousands of good-paying jobs.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests involved with Uplift Central Coast, Paso Robles Mayor, Steve Martin, President and CEO of REACH, Melissa James, and CEO and founder of ACI Jet, Bill Borgsmiller. They will discuss efforts to cultivate a space and aeronautics ecosystem from Santa Cruz to Ventura Counties.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 3/24/22

