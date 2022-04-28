© 2022 KCBX
Uplift Central Coast

Published April 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM PDT
A growing coalition of government, education, and industry partners led by REACH, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP), and Economic Development Collaborative (EDC) has united to accelerate the Central Coast’s aerospace technology corridor and create thousands of good-paying jobs.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests involved with Uplift Central Coast, Paso Robles Mayor, Steve Martin, President and CEO of REACH, Melissa James, and CEO and founder of ACI Jet, Bill Borgsmiller. They will discuss efforts to cultivate a space and aeronautics ecosystem from Santa Cruz to Ventura Counties.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 3/24/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.

Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
