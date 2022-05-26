Central Coast Childcare Crisis

Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, childcare on the Central Coast was difficult to find, and the pandemic has only made this situation worse. According to the California Budget & Policy Center, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, nearly 30% of jobs in the childcare industry have disappeared. It is not just parents that are feeling these effects, but businesses too, as employers continue to struggle to find employees to fill vacancies. This may come as no surprise, as a recently released study by Cuesta College found nearly 1,400 parents in SLO County are unable to work because of family obligations. So, what can be done to help with the childcare shortage?

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Lauren Thorne, Director of Early Learning and Educational Support at San Luis Obispo County Office of Education (SLOCOE), Raechelle Bowlay, Coordinator and Quality Early Learning Manager of the San Luis Obispo Child Care Planning Council, and Jim Dantona, President, and CEO of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce. They will discuss the current state of the childcare crisis in San Luis Obispo County, and the efforts, and assistance needed to reduce the crunch on families, providers, and businesses.

Broadcast date: 5/26/22

