Supporting women and girls in our community

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is a resource for local charitable giving. Created by and for the people of San Luis Obispo County, The Community Foundation is an enduring source of charitable funds to meet the changing needs and interests of the region. Since 1998, The Community Foundation has supported our county with grants and scholarships totaling more than $30 million.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Michelle Houston, local business owner, and Misty Reitner-Cameron, artist. Both are committee members with the Women’s Legacy Fund. They will discuss the work of the San Luis Obispo Community Foundation, and how the Women’s Legacy Fund supports women and girls in our community.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 7/28/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.