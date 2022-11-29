Can Diablo Power Plant remain open?

In September, on the last day of the California legislative session, lawmakers voted to give the state the option to keep the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, operated by PG&E, open for another five years in order to ensure electricity reliability as California continues toward its clean energy future. While there are additional federal and state approvals required, PG&E is currently taking action to seek re-licensing and additional funding.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests California Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, and Suzanne Hosn, Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications for PG&E, and lead spokesperson for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. They will discuss what prompted the change in plans regarding the power plant, and the steps needed to keep the Diablo Canyon Power Plant open.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 11/17/22

