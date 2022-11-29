© 2022 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Can Diablo Power Plant remain open?

Published November 29, 2022 at 9:36 AM PST
In September, on the last day of the California legislative session, lawmakers voted to give the state the option to keep the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, operated by PG&E, open for another five years in order to ensure electricity reliability as California continues toward its clean energy future. While there are additional federal and state approvals required, PG&E is currently taking action to seek re-licensing and additional funding.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests California Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, and Suzanne Hosn, Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications for PG&E, and lead spokesperson for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. They will discuss what prompted the change in plans regarding the power plant, and the steps needed to keep the Diablo Canyon Power Plant open.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 11/17/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
