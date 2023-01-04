Because only together we can make a difference

The legislation to recognize Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Day was introduced just four days after the assassination of the civil rights leader however, it would take more than 15 years and the persistence of many civil rights activists before the holiday would be approved by the federal government. Today, it is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, encouraging all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests E. onja Brown, president of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB), Lauren Lee, Anna Morrison, and Olgha Mbarka. They will discuss the importance of the MLK holiday, and the mission of MLKSB to foster positive relationships between the many diverse groups of their community.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 1/5/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.