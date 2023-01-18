New Approach to Address Homelessness

A new report released by Cal Matters reported the homeless population in California grew by about 15% over the past three years. Locally, in the County of San Luis Obispo, the most recent point-in-time count, which provides the number of homeless people, dropped by as much as 2% from 2019 to 2022. What is the plan to continue decreasing homelessness in our communities?

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Mayor Pro Tem from Atascadero, Homeless Services Oversite Committee (HSOC) Chair, Susan Funk, and San Luis Obispo County Administrative Services Manager in the Homeless Services Division, Kristin Ventresca. They will discuss a new 5-year plan approved by the County of San Luis Obispo to address homelessness in the community by as much as 50 percent.

between 1-2 pm

Broadcast date: 1/19/23

