Central Coast Voices

New Approach to Address Homelessness

By Fred Munroe
Published January 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM PST
A new report released by Cal Matters reported the homeless population in California grew by about 15% over the past three years. Locally, in the County of San Luis Obispo, the most recent point-in-time count, which provides the number of homeless people, dropped by as much as 2% from 2019 to 2022. What is the plan to continue decreasing homelessness in our communities?

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Mayor Pro Tem from Atascadero, Homeless Services Oversite Committee (HSOC) Chair, Susan Funk, and San Luis Obispo County Administrative Services Manager in the Homeless Services Division, Kristin Ventresca. They will discuss a new 5-year plan approved by the County of San Luis Obispo to address homelessness in the community by as much as 50 percent.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 1/19/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
