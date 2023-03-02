Celebrating Jewish Culture through Film

For 13 years, the dream of The San Luis Obispo (SLO) Jewish Film Festival has been to share with neighbors a broad spectrum of movies that celebrate the diversity of the Jewish experience. Short films, dramas, comedies, and documentary gems from all over the world bring us stories that remind us of our shared humanity. More than great films, the festival brings participants intimate filmmaker conversations and lively discussions with community partners. You don’t have to be Jewish to join the celebration and celebrate Jewish culture, this film festival has something for everyone.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with Lauren Bandari, Director of Jewish Student Life at Cal Poly, and Muara Johnston, Director of the SLO Jewish Film Festival. They will discuss the upcoming festival, a unique cultural experience on California’s Central Coast - celebrating Jewish life, community, and films.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 3/2/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.