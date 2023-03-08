What are your transportation priorities for the next 20 years?

What bothers you about your transportation system? How should our region grow to accommodate new people, homes, and jobs? On what projects should transportation funds be spent? As our region continues to grow good long-range planning and investments can help us be proactive before problems come with them. This is one of the chief responsibilities of San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), an association of local governments that represent the entire region, to explore multiple housing, job, and transportation scenarios through modeling and testing to prepare a long-range Regional Transportation Plan, or RTP, for our future.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), Regional Planning Division Chief, James Worthley, and Communications Coordinator, Sarah Woolsey. They will discuss the---now out for public review--- 2023 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP), a long-term blueprint for the San Luis Obispo region’s transportation system that prioritizes spending on transportation projects through the year 2045.

Broadcast date: 3/9/2023

