Air pollution on the Central Coast

Last year, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) announced it is the proud recipient of a competitive grant to monitor and share findings on air pollution, wildfire smoke, and pesticide exposure at the neighborhood level throughout Guadalupe and the Santa Maria Valley. The grant was awarded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to implement Assembly Bill 617 which requires the state to support on-the-ground efforts to reduce exposure to pollution and address its underlying causes.

Join Dr. Lata Murti as she speaks with representatives from the Community Environmental Council (CEC), including Jen Hernandez, Climate Justice Manager with CEC, Alhan Diaz-Correa, Climate Justice Associate with CEC, and Javi Infante Varas, with Rooted Language Services. We will talk with them as their new air monitoring program is about to launch throughout Guadalupe and the Santa Maria Valley.

