How one community came together

By Lata Murti
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT
Grown out of a community response to a significant increase in gang violence deaths, One Community Action (OCA) began as a community dialogue about causes for the heartbreaking violence -- and solutions that would address the root issues. Those meetings set the foundation for One Community Action Coalition, a group of community leaders advocating for social change in government and institutions, and the work continues today.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Rebekah Spicuglia, Executive Director at One Community Action (OCA), Pati Cantú, bereaved mother, business owner, and founding board member of OCA, and Refujio "Cuco" Rodriguez, Chief Strategist & Equity Officer with the Hope & Heal Fund. They will discuss the work of OCA, how it has evolved, and their continued work in the community to reduce gun violence.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 3/30/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
