How one community came together

Grown out of a community response to a significant increase in gang violence deaths, One Community Action (OCA) began as a community dialogue about causes for the heartbreaking violence -- and solutions that would address the root issues. Those meetings set the foundation for One Community Action Coalition, a group of community leaders advocating for social change in government and institutions, and the work continues today.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Rebekah Spicuglia, Executive Director at One Community Action (OCA), Pati Cantú, bereaved mother, business owner, and founding board member of OCA, and Refujio "Cuco" Rodriguez, Chief Strategist & Equity Officer with the Hope & Heal Fund. They will discuss the work of OCA, how it has evolved, and their continued work in the community to reduce gun violence.

between 1-2 pm

Broadcast date: 3/30/23

