Advancing progressive change

The Fund for Santa Barbara, established in the spring of 1980, is a non-traditional community foundation that supports organizations and groups working for progressive social change in Santa Barbara County. The FUND is dedicated to helping find solutions to current and emerging social problems and issues that challenge our society as a whole.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests working with The Fund for Santa Barbara, Associate Director, Patricia Solorio, Grants Manager, Tania Reyes, and Grants Committee Member and Grantee, Connie Alexander. They will discuss their work making grants to community groups and coalitions across the region supporting long-term movements and emerging needs.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 4/6/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.