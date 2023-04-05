© 2023 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Advancing progressive change

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT
The Fund for Santa Barbara, established in the spring of 1980, is a non-traditional community foundation that supports organizations and groups working for progressive social change in Santa Barbara County. The FUND is dedicated to helping find solutions to current and emerging social problems and issues that challenge our society as a whole.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests working with The Fund for Santa Barbara, Associate Director, Patricia Solorio, Grants Manager, Tania Reyes, and Grants Committee Member and Grantee, Connie Alexander. They will discuss their work making grants to community groups and coalitions across the region supporting long-term movements and emerging needs.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 4/6/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
