Let’s go back to the movies!

The 29th Annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) is coming up soon and they believe “it’s time to go back to the movies”! This world-class annual festival, along with events throughout the year, provides a venue for international and local filmmakers, exposing an ever-expanding range of audiences to new ideas and experiences.

Join Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Skye McLennan, SLOIFF Festival Director, and Central Coast filmmaker, Christopher Fitzpatrick, Director of the music documentary Oklahoma Breakdown. They will discuss the vision of SLOIFF to provide a year-round destination for international independent cinema, promoting diversity, understanding, education, and inclusion through engaging storytelling, as well as share highlights of the upcoming festival year.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 4/13/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.