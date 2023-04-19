© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
central_coast_voices_2021_by_janelle.jpg
Central Coast Voices

Why poetry matters

By Lata Murti
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture and that poetry matters. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and—of course—poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with poets living on the Central Coast, Youssef Alaoui, Kevin Clark, and Patti Sullivan, in a celebration of National Poetry Month. They will discuss the importance of poetry in our culture and how poetry has the ability to encourage creativity, artistic expression, and intellectual connection.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 4/20/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
See stories by Lata Murti