Why poetry matters

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture and that poetry matters. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and—of course—poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with poets living on the Central Coast, Youssef Alaoui, Kevin Clark, and Patti Sullivan, in a celebration of National Poetry Month. They will discuss the importance of poetry in our culture and how poetry has the ability to encourage creativity, artistic expression, and intellectual connection.

Broadcast date: 4/20/23

