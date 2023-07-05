Inside PCPA: The Pacific Conservatory Theatre

The Performing Arts industry plays an important role from many perspectives, including its contributions to the economy and society, employment, sustainable development, tourism, education, and a range of wellbeing benefits. The Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) has been a provider of these benefits for more than 50 years on the Central Coast by presenting exemplary theatre and providing excellent training with a resident company of theatre professionals.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Emily Trask, Associate Artistic Director and Erik Stein, Casting Director with the Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA). They will talk about PCPA’s commitment to serving their current audience, cultivating their future audience, and training the next generation of theatre professionals.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 781-3875.

Broadcast date: 7/6/2023

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.