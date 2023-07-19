© 2023 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Historic Renovations to Historical Buildings

By Lata Murti
Published July 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT
Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests involved in renovations to historical buildings of Guadalupe, including Garret Matsuura, a board member with the
Guadalupe Visual and Performing Arts Center, Tom Brandeberry, Project Manager, Royal Theatre, Guadalupe, and Lee Humphrey, Board President of Guadalupe Buddhist Church. They will discuss renovations to Guadalupe’s Royal Theatre and Guadalupe
Buddhist Church and the historical significance of both buildings to the Central Coast at large. You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 7/20/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
See stories by Lata Murti