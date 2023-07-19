Historic Renovations to Historical Buildings

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests involved in renovations to historical buildings of Guadalupe, including Garret Matsuura, a board member with the

Guadalupe Visual and Performing Arts Center, Tom Brandeberry, Project Manager, Royal Theatre, Guadalupe, and Lee Humphrey, Board President of Guadalupe Buddhist Church. They will discuss renovations to Guadalupe’s Royal Theatre and Guadalupe

Buddhist Church and the historical significance of both buildings to the Central Coast at large. You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 7/20/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

