Fostering an economically vibrant downtown

Downtown SLO serves San Luis Obispo as the voice for downtown business. Founded in 1975, its mission is to foster an economically vibrant Downtown. The association is made up of fee-paying businesses within the predefined Business Improvement Area, voluntary members, and civic collaborators.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests with Downtown SLO (San Luis Obispo), Bettina Swigger, CEO, and Donna Lewis, Board President, and Branch Manager & VP of Mortgage Lending at Guaranteed Rate in San Luis Obispo. They will discuss how Downtown SLO is working to ensure the downtown is positioned as vital to our city, county, and regional economy and identity.

Broadcast date: 7/27/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.