ECHO celebrates a remarkable milestone!

Stable living conditions are vital for addressing the root causes of homelessness and facilitating the path toward self-sufficiency. By offering stability and support, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) helps those facing homelessness establish a more structured foundation to get back into housing, and an opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests with the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), Wendy Lewis, President & CEO, and Austin Solheim, Director of Operation and Development with ECHO. They will talk about the celebration of an important milestone— Since January of this year, ECHO has successfully assisted over 100 men, women, and children in finding stable housing through their emergency shelter programs, outreach initiatives, and the invaluable support of staff, volunteers, and community partners.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 8/3/2023

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.