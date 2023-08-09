© 2023 KCBX
The future of Diablo Canyon lands

By Fred Munroe
Published August 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM PDT
On May 12th, 2023, the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) submitted the Diablo Canyon Power Plant Land Conservation and Economic Development Plan to the California Legislature. This plan was the result of Senate Bill 846, which provided in part for CNRA to create a conservation and economic development plan for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant facility and surrounding lands held by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). The CNRA Plan identified a suite of core values to guide the allocation of $160,000,000 in support of future protection and use of the Diablo Canyon Lands.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests who collaborated and endorsed the values and guidelines recommended in the California Natural Resources Agency Diablo Canyon Lands Report, Kaila Dettman, Executive Director with The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo, and Mona Tucker, tribal chair of the Ytt Northern Chumash. They will discuss the creation of a conservation and economic development plan for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant facility and surrounding lands held by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), which identified a suite of core values to guide allocation, future protection, and use of the Diablo Canyon Lands.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 8/10/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
