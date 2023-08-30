Living on the Central Coast can pose financial challenges for many due to the region's high cost of living. SLO Cal Careers recognizes this struggle and is committed to providing opportunities for locals to upskill and access higher-paying careers, such as its popular coding boot camp, powered by Fullstack Academy.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with Dawn Boulanger, Director of the Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County, and Andy Guyader, Data Scientist at Patch & Sparks. They will discuss the importance and need for low-cost training opportunities to upskill our workforce, as well as the increasing popularity of coding boot camps, which have gained recognition for their practical learning curriculum, shorter class times, and lower tuition costs compared to traditional university programs.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 8/31/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

