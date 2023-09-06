Braiding Water is a multi-location art & cultural experience presented by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO which explores and expands connections with water on the Central Coast.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests participating in the R.A.C.E. Matters SLO (San Luis Obispo) upcoming event Braiding Water, April Banks, lead artist, and Dr. Elizabeth Sine, Lecturer in the History Department at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and Humanities Advisor for the Braiding Water event series. They will discuss how Braiding Water invites all to imagine sustainable and just water futures while centering the experiences of local Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 9/7/2023

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.