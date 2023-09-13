The importance of safe and affirming schools

Since its inception in 2014, Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools (CCC4IS) has been committed to creating safe school communities in which all students are free to realize their true, full potential and to support the families of all students. The organization strives to celebrate diversity, advocate for social justice, and transform educational cultures by empowering youth, families, professionals, and organizations.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools (CCC4IS), Chair, Doug J. Heumann, Esq., and Secretary, Leigh Livick. They will discuss the mission of CCC4IS to actively support the development of safe and affirming school communities and the work they are currently doing in the community to achieve their mission.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 9/14/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.