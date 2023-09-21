© 2023 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Uplift Central Coast

By Lata Murti
Published September 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT
Spanning Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Uplift Central Coast partnership came together under the federal Build Back Better Challenge in 2021 with a multi-faceted initiative to cultivate the Central Coast’s space and aeronautics ecosystem.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with members of the Uplift Central Coast Coalition, Project Director, Quinn Brady, and Project Manager, Lady Freire. They will discuss this six-county partnership working to attract investment and expand opportunities for Central Coast residents.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 9/21/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
