Spanning Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Uplift Central Coast partnership came together under the federal Build Back Better Challenge in 2021 with a multi-faceted initiative to cultivate the Central Coast’s space and aeronautics ecosystem.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with members of the Uplift Central Coast Coalition, Project Director, Quinn Brady, and Project Manager, Lady Freire. They will discuss this six-county partnership working to attract investment and expand opportunities for Central Coast residents.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation on Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 9/21/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.