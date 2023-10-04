Celebrating Arts and Humanities Month on the Central Coast

Arts and Humanities Month is the largest annual celebration for the arts and humanities in the nation. On the Central Coast, no matter who you are or where you live there are many ways you can experience ARTober.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Jordan Chesnut, Programs Director, San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Arts Council, Allen Root, Board President, SLO County Arts Council, and Missy Reitner Cameron, Owner and Artist, The Bunker. They will discuss why the arts matter and the many opportunities to experience the arts and humanities this month.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 p.m. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 10/5/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.