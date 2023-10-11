© 2023 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

The Real Cost Measure in California

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published October 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

If you live in California, you know it is expensive to live here, but did you know that more than one in three households in California do not earn sufficient income to meet even their basic needs? United Ways of California, in partnership with California’s 29 local United Ways has recently released a new study that discusses what it really takes to make ends meet in California.

Join Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Doug Yeiser, Interim CEO with the United Way of San Luis Obispo County, and Henry Gascon, Director of Program and Policy Development with the United Ways of California. They will discuss their recently released study, How Much it Costs to Struggle: The Real Cost Measure in California 2023, with data specific to what it really costs to live on the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 p.m. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 10/12/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
